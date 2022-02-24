These are the top 30 foods Brits turn to for comfort

Chocolate, cake and biscuits are the comfort foods Brits reach for most to boost their mood, according to research.

A poll of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by supermarket Aldi, found a fifth (20 per cent) will have a full English fry-up when in need of a little pick-me-up.

And while a bacon sarnie hits the spot for 21 per cent, a further 14 per cent will make themselves feel better with a full roast dinner.

One in 10 (8 per cent) admit turning to comfort foods daily and 74 per cent say they will always opt for foods that are high in sugar.

Despite this, over half (56 per cent) acknowledge what they consume can in fact make them feel worse - with more than 57 per cent saying they feel full of regret after they’ve eaten certain foods.

Nigel said: “It’s fascinating how our bodies react to certain foods, and when our mood is low, we do tend to turn to things that give us a sense of comfort. While there’s nothing wrong with having a treat from time to time, it’s also really important that we are aware of the link between our diets and mood to ensure we incorporate foods that can have a positive impact too.

“Over the years I’ve worked with many Olympic athletes - including those in the recent Winter games - advising them on how the foods they eat support their physical training, as well as how they can affect cognition, mood and overall wellness.

“Foods like oily fish, nuts and seeds are among some of my top recommendations for foods that benefit both mind and body. Packed full of nutrients, they are also all great ingredients for slow energy release, while things like brightly-coloured fruit and vegetables can really help with blood flow around the body - including the brain.”