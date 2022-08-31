The Voice UK 2022: when does it start, who are the judges and how to watch

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Voice UK, is set to make a return to our screens, just over 10 years after it first appeared on TV.

Fans of the show will not have to wait long before a bunch of hopeful-singers appear weekly, with the show set to undergo a slight change in terms of the format.

The budding hopefuls will still do a blind audition, hoping to impress the judges enough that they turn around.

With the new series set to start, here’s when it will air on TV, how to watch and the new judges.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

will.i.am, Anne-Marie, Tom Jones, and Olly Murs are the coaches on The Voice UK

When does The Voice 2022 start?

The show usually airs in the spring, but has undergone a schedule shake up, to see how the views alter with an autumn spot instead.

The Voice 2022 will return on TV on Saturday, 3 September 2022 at 8pm on ITV and will also be available to watch on the ITV Hub live or at a time of their choosing.

Who is hosting the show?

Emma Willis will be hosting the show for yet another year, assuming the role of host of The Voice UK back in 2014.

Who are the judges this year?

Anne-Marie

She took over from American singer Meghan Trainor, and won the show alongside her 23-year-old Scottish act Craig Eddie.

The singer is no stranger to chart topping hits, reaching number one with songs such as Rockabye, Alarm, Ciao Adios, Friends, 2002, Don’t Play and Kiss My.

Sir Tom Jones

He was a judge in 2012, and remained one until 2016 before stepping away for a single year, in which Boy George took his place.

Sir Tom has sold over 100 million records with 36 Top 40 hits in the United Kingdom and nineteen in the United States, including It’s Not Unusual, What’s New Pussycat, Delilah and more.

Will.I.am

The singer has also been a judge since 2012, and has been a mainstay ever since. He has also been a judge on The Voice Kids and The Voice Australia.

The American shot to fame as a member of the Black Eyed Peas, and once performed for too long at the 2017 Champions League final, causing kick-off to be delayed.

Olly Murs

The former X Factor star became a judge on The Voice UK in 2018, when he replaced Gavin Rossdale.

He appeared on the X Factor in 2009, finishing second behind Joe McElderry on the sixth season.