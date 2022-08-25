Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shark sightings are on the rise in the UK after a porbeagle shark was spotted in the waters of Plymouth’s Mayflower Marina.

That, partnered with the fact basking sharks have been located in Torquay and Kent, has raised the question of how many sharks the UK has.

Currently, there are over 400 known species of shark across the world, and it is believed that more than 40 of those enter UK waters.

However, Sharks Trust believe that only 21 can be found nearby all year round.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know, such as a full list of all the types of sharks in the UK and how dangerous they are.

What are the most common sharks spotted in UK waters?

Basking Shark

It measures at a length of up to 12 metres and is the second biggest shark in UK waters. They are gentle animals that dine on plankton, and the best time to spot them in the UK is between May and October.

Porbeagle

It is the most common shark that is spotted in the UK, feeds on small fish and there are cases of one killing a human.

Dogfish

One of the most common species found in UK waters, it feasts on anything from prawns to small fish and is found in southern and western waters.

Spurdog

One of the few venomous fish found in UK waters, its venom causes extreme discomfort and swelling and they are always found near the seabed.

Shortfin mako

It is the fastest shark in the sea as it can reach near 50mph speeds. It is an apex predator that eats tuna and swordfish.

Tope

Six-foot-long in size, the Tope is known for being aggressive and powerful.

Smooth-hound

It is found in waters off the coast of South and West England and they are known as gummy sharks and are not scary.

Full list of all types of shark that pass through UK waters

Porbeagle Shark

Smallspotted Catsharks

Nursehounds

White Shark

Portuguese Dogfish

Black Dogfish

Birdbeak Dogfish

Rough Longnose Dogfish

Sailfin Roughshark

Angular Roughshark

Longnose Velvet Dogfish

Knifetooth Shark

Kitefin Shark

Gulper Shark

Spurdog

Leafscale Gulper Shark

Basking sharks

Blue Shark

Shortfin Mako Shark

Smooth Hammerhead

Frilled Shark

Thresher Shark

Bigeye Thresher Shark

Oceanic Whitetip Shark

Common skate, blue skate

White Ghost Catshark

Mouse Catshark

Bramble Shark

Velvet Belly Lantern Shark

Tope Shark

Blackmouth Catshark, Blackmouth Dogfish

Smalleye Catshark

Iceland Shark

Nurse Shark

Sharpnose Sevengill Shark

Bluntnose Sixgill Shark

Starry smoothhound

Small-spotted Catshark

Greenland Shark

Spiny Dogfish

Angel Shark

Smalltooth Sandtiger

Tiger Shark

Scalloped Hammerhead Shark