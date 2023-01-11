Aaron Evans from BBC’s The Traitors has fulfilled a sweet promise he made to his mum on the show. The 25-year-old from Portsmouth was one of the three contestants to split the £101,050 jackpot.

During the show, the contestants were asked their incentive for applying for a place on the series. For some it was the thrill of the game show but for others, like Aaron, it was the financial reward that brought personal gain.

Aaron - who previously worked for NEXA Properties in Southsea , Portsmouth - dreamt of being able to financially support his mum as she endeavoured to put down a deposit on a house. Aaron spoke to Portsmouth paper, The News about making this dream a reality.

He said: “I have taken £3,000 from the winning money so I can go travelling and the rest of the money mum’s taking so she can wait for the property market to dip and then she can hopefully buy the house that she wants to buy.

“I’m going to start getting emotional again now,” Aaron added. Mum Jenny Evans, 49, opened up about her son’s time on the show highlighting his competitive nature as a driving force behind his win.

“Him and his brother always used to like playing games and things and always used to use different strategies to try and win. He always had to win everything, even silly things like monopoly or whatever.”

Jenny has been busy trying to buy a house and is not surprised Aaron wanted to help her with the money. She said: “I sold my house in Spain so I have got a small deposit but it’s great that Aaron can help.

“Both boys have always said they’re going to look after me so Aaron’s always been like that.

University of Portsmouth graduate Aaron Evans was one of three winners in BBC competition show Traitors hosted by Claudia Winkleman. Source: Abigail Hill

“As long as he enjoys himself, I don’t mind what he does. He’s made me proud from a little tot so whatever he does, I’ll be proud of him.”

The psychological game show - hosted by Claudia Winkleman - aired on BBC at the end of November. An original cast of 22 strangers faced a series of challenges the remote Ardross castle ultimately trying to root out the traitors amongst the ranks.

Aaron said: “When it was first put across to us, we didn’t really know too much of the blueprint. They just told us a few different things, but mainly just about the challenges.

“They never actually explained the sort of strategy of the game, how many traitors there were going to be, how many faithfuls there were going to be.”

Meryl won The Traitors with Hannah (left) and Aaron (second from right). Photo: BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells

