In a year where Netflix were concerned about their dwindling profit margins and how to stop the long-standing tradition of password sharing , the company has still managed to capture the attention of their viewers. Now, thanks to FlixPatrol , users of the streaming service can now see what were the most popular titles throughout 2022.

No surprises that the latest season of Stranger Things , the smash-hit mystery/horror by the Duffer Bros, topped the television show chart, with Bridgerton , Manifest and Dahmer populating the top ten. Interesting inclusion in the top ten include foreign titles Café con aroma de mujer and Pasión de gavilanes - both of which licensed to Netlflix rather than Netflix Originals.

Advertisement

Despite being released at the tail end of 2021, Don’t Look Up , featuring an all-star cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, managed to attain a respectable position to end 2022 with sitting in fourth place. Topping the film list however is The Tinder Swindler , a british true crime documentary that tells the story of the Israeli conman Simon Leviev (born Shimon Hayut.)

Leviev used the dating application Tinder to connect with individuals who he then emotionally manipulated into financially supporting his lavish lifestyle on the pretext he needed the money to escape his "enemies."

Most Popular

Despite its viral popularity since its release, the Netflix Original series Wednesday did not enter the chart in 2022, but in FlixPatrol’s round up of popular titles month by month, the Jenna Ortega led show dominated the streaming giant from late November through to present.

The most popular titles on Netflix in 2022

Advertisement

The top 10 TV shows on Netflix in 2022

Evan Peters stars in this 10-part series that focuses on the life and crimes of notorious cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Advertisement

Stranger Things Manifest Inventing Anna Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Bridgerton Café con aroma de mujer Pasión de gavilanes All of Us Are Dead The Crown Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The top 10 movies on Netflix in 2022

Advertisement

The Tinder Swindler’s victims: Cecilie Fjellhøy, Ayleen Koeleman and Pernille Sjøholm photographed at the Black Book, in Soho. Credit: Joshua Wilks/Netflix