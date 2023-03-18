Shoppers at Tesco are being warned that changes to the supermarket’s clubcard app are coming soon. This change involves the scrapping of the supermarket’s handy club card app.

The app allows customers to scan a digital version of the Tesco Clubcard in store. However, the app will no longer be in service from April 18 - and Tesco have confirmed what customers should do next.

The clubcard app is to be replaced by another app which incorporates other features of the supermarket. Customers are encouraged to download the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app instead.

Tesco has assured customers that any unused points or vouchers won’t be lost after the switch and the app is free to download from wherever you get your apps from. Even if you don’t have the app, you will be able to access points on your online account.

The supermarket hopes that having all of their features in one app will improve the shopping experience for customers. A Tesco spokesperson said: "Bringing the functionality of Tesco Pay+ into the Tesco Grocery & Clubcard app is a demonstration of our focus on providing products which closely align to the needs of Tesco shoppers."

