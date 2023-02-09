All attention switches to the US this weekend, as Super Bowl LVII takes place at the S tate Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona matching the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles .

Since 2022, the Super Bowl has been held on the second Sunday in February, and has served as the final game of every NFL season since 1966, replacing the NFL Championship Game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Pittsburgh Steelers and The New England Patriots, who have had the likes of Tom Brady on their roster, have won the most Super Bowls with six, closely followed by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers who have five.

Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the game, is the player with the most Super Bowls rings, at seven. His first came in 2002 with his last coming 18 years after at Super Bowl 55 in 2020.

Most Popular

With the Super Bowl being one of the most infamous sporting events and being an annual game for decades, there are some unknown facts about ‘the big game’ that some people may not know.

11 facts you may not know about the Super Bowl

Advertisement

Advertisement