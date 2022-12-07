Starbucks Medicine Ball is the drink to try this winter. The drink was originally a part of the secret menu that people can order from but was added to Starbucks menus in the US in 2017 after the drink garnered mass popularity.

This drink became so popular in places as word got around that the combination of teas can fight off any cold, and calling it the ultimate remedy.

Advertisement

The original drink consists of a venti cup with one bag of Jade Citrus Mint Tea and one bag of Peach Tranquility Tea, half-filled with hot water and half-filled with steamed lemonade. You finish it off with honey and a pump of peppermint.

However, most Starbucks cafes across the UK don’t have this on their secret menu, nevermind their public menu. I put this to the test by driving to a number of Starbucks’ in the area I live and had no luck. One location did offer to brew the two teas together but had not yet heard of the famous Medicine Ball.

Most Popular

A Starbucks coffee cup is seen inside a Starbucks Coffee shop (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

While we can’t promise that this will fully cure your cold, it may help if you’re feeling sniffly during this cold winter - not to mention it’s a warm and tasty drink.

Advertisement

So, how can you make a coldbuster at home? Here’s everything you need to know about the Starbucks drink.

How to make the Starbucks Medicine Ball at home

Advertisement

Lucky for those of us in the UK who can’t get their hands on the drink, it’s super easy to make at home, and we tried it out just for you.

You will need:

Advertisement

Peach Tea

Peppermint and Green tea (you can buy this flavour as one or two separate bags)

Honey (use your favourite kind)

Lemon (fresh or bottled whatever you prefer)

Large Mug

Here’s how you make it:

Advertisement