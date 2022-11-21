Aldi, like Greggs and Lidl, has launched its own apparel collection, which features a range of original sportswear. The supermarket giant announced the introduction of its ‘Aldi Originals’ brand last Friday (November 18), which contains a range of sweatshirts, joggers, and sneakers, calling it "its most ambitious campaign ever," with some products selling out hours after launch.

Since it was made available to pre-order on its online platform on Sunday (November 20), fans on social media have gone crazy over the sportswear, with many drawing comparisons with a major sport brand, in particular the recognisable supermarket stripes along with the Aldi emblem, dubbing it as “Aldidas”.

The discount retailer is no stranger to the fashion industry. In the past, its ‘Aldimania’ lines were sold out in a matter of hours and resold on popular auction sites for much more than their original cost.

And this time, it’s the AldiMania trainers said to be the biggest hit with customers, selling out within hours of their release . Aldi tweeted: “Our Aldi Mania Trainers are online only and now unfortunately all sold out. We apologise for any inconvenience.” The sportswear made available for pre-online order would hit the stores from Thursday (November 24).

One shopper who missed out on the deal expressed her disappointment, saying the trainers have sold out in “every size bar the smallest.” She said: “Not surprised eBay is now flooded with them from resellers charging over double the price. Any idea when you will restock and if you can put limits on purchases?”

Aldi, however, said it was not able to confirm if it would restock to cater to popular demand, saying: “We’re unable to confirm if this will be sold again in the near future. We recommend signing up to the newsletter on our website to receive updates about our Specialbuy promotions before they go on sale.”