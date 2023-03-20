Sam Neill has come out to reassure fans that he is “alive and well” and in remission after news of his blood cancer diagnosis caused a panic on social media. The Jurassic Park star took to Instagram to share the uplifting news on the weekend.

Despite revealing in an interview with The Guardian recently that he had been suffering with Stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, the actor clarified that he has been in remission for eight months.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Sam Neill wrote: “My news seems to be all over the news at the moment , and it’s sort of ‘Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer !’ which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months which feels really good.

“I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work, I’m very happy to be going back and we start filming in seven days. I’m doing a thing called ‘Apples Never Fall’ with Annette Bening and a really wonderful cast.

He continued: “So here I am, I just wish the headline wasn’t ‘that thing’ so much because the main thing is that I have written this book , it’s called ‘Did I Ever Tell You This?’ and it does mention cancer because that’s the sort of context in which I wrote it. But I didn’t really mean to write a book, I needed something to do while I was undergoing treatment - I hope you enjoy it and let’s not worry too much about ‘all that’ because I’m fine, okay!”.

Jurassic Park’s Sam Neil has been in remission for a type of blood cancer for eight months, it has been revealed - Credit: Getty Images

