Revealed: the top and trending gender neutral baby names

The popularity of gender neutral baby names has really increased over the last decade.

Research has show that Charlie is the most popular gender neutral baby name, with 95,730 boys and 7,770 girls being given the name during the last 10 years.

The second most popular gender neutral baby name is Dylan, with 57220 boys and 248 girls so named by their parents.

Choosing a name for your child is a difficult decision at any time, whether that’s for a boy or a girl. But picking out the name without knowing the sex can be even more challenging for parents-to-be.

The name you pick has got to last a lifetime so the pressure is on to choose the right one.

OLBG uncovered the most popular gender neutral baby names of the last decade to give

inspiration to anyone expecting a new bundle of delight in 2022.

The top gender neutral baby names since 2010 are revealed as follows - first figure for boys, and second for girls;

Charlie 95,730 and 7,770

Morgan 15,507 and 9,460

Jordan 35,755 and 3,972

Jamie 40,202 and 2,575

Taylor 13,870 and 7,161

Alex 31,220 and 3,075

Frankie 14,121 and 5,156

Tyler 41,027 and 1,746

Riley 35,125 and 1,664

Harley 20,377 and 2,704

Ashley 12,107 and 2,651

Bailey 15,235 and 1,871

Cameron 39,353 and 708

Casey 3,927 and 6,903

Ellis 16,940 and 1,392

Eden 2,763 and 8,173

Rowan 10,109 and 1,894

Logan 36,967 and 414