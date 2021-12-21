Revealed: the Christmas chocolates with the most and least sugar
As Christmas is a time for sweets and treats, Expressdentist.com were intrigued to find out which chocolate boxes could be the worst for your teeth based on sugar content.
Rank
Chocolate Box
Brand
Sugar content (grams per 100g)
1
After Eight
Nestle
66.7g
2
Quality Street
Nestle
58.2g
=3
Milk Tray
Cadbury
57g
=3
Heroes
Cadbury
57g
=5
Roses
Cadbury
56g
=5
Selection Box
Cadbury
56g
7
Celebrations
Mars
55.7g
8
Continental Chocolates
Thorntons
50g
9
Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box
Lindt
40g
10
Ferrero Rocher
Ferrero
39.9g
After Eight comes in as the worst Chocolate box for your teeth with 66.7g of sugar per 100g, this is 13.34g above the average chocolate box sugar content of 53.36g per 100g.
Quality Street ranks second with 58.2g of sugar per 100g. This chocolate box includes favourites such as The Purple One (chocolate, caramel and hazelnut), Caramel Swirl and The Green Triangle (chocolate and hazelnut).
In joint third place are Heroes and Milk Tray by Cadbury with 57g of sugar per 100g.
Following closely behind are Roses (56g), Cadbury Selection Box (56g), Celebrations (55.7g), Continental Chocolates (50g) and Lindor Assorted Chocolate Truffles Box (40g) respectively ranking joint fifth, seventh, eighth and ninth.
The chocolate box with the least sugar is Ferrero Rocher with a sugar content of 39.9g per 100g.