The Red Arrows are world-renowned for their daring acrobatics and thrilling performances. They are often busy throughout the year with a number of performances across the UK and further afield.

Whilst their full 2023 schedule is yet to be announced, some displays have been pencilled in for the coming months. Until April 7, the Red Arrows will continue to conduct training within the vicinity of RAF Syerston.

At the moment, the first shielded event of the year is at the Midlands Air Festival. This will be across the weekend of June 2, however shows earlier in the year are also likely to be confirmed soon.

It was announced last year that the Red Arrows would be leaving their traditional home at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, following news the base was to be sold. The new base of RAF Waddington will become home to the team later this year.

However, another option looked at by the Ministry of Defence was RAF Syerston. This, according to flying website Pilot , is due to the airbase being an accessible training location from RAF Waddington.

Here’s what we know so far about the Red Arrows schedule for 2023 thanks to Military Airshows. The list will be added to as more shows are announced.

June 2023

2-4- Midlands Air Festival Display

11- RAF Cosford Air Show Display

The Red Arrows were regular visitors to the RAF Finningley Air Show.

July 2023

14-16- Royal International Air Tattoo, RAF Fairford Display

29- Old Buckenham Airshow Display

August 2023

