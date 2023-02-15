A group of sixth formers have been left stunned after they received a random Facetime from Prince William during their lunch hour. The future king of England called the teenagers while visiting medical and ambulance workers in Ipswich last Friday (February 10).

18-year-old Hannah Wickison was sitting with her friends in school when they received the spontaneous call from Prince William. Hannah said he joked with them while being fed cake on the other end of the phone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannah said that the Prince of Wales had called the youngsters from the phone of one of their parents who worked at the medical centre he was visiting.

Hannah said: "A friend’s mum called him whilst he was visiting her at work and Prince William was on the other end of the line. We were all just so shocked and didn’t expect it, completely speechless.

Most Popular

"We were just laughing at everything he was saying as we didn’t know what to say.”

Hannah said Prince William was rolling out the jokes which she didn’t expect.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He asked us if we were friends with Ed Sheeran as one of our friends has red hair. He asked if they were doing any work before seeing he was being fed cake - and calling the lad’s mum’s baking "not very good. Then he said he’d tried her cake and told her she wouldn’t win Bake Off.

"It was just really unexpected, the things he was saying - you just don’t really think they’ll have a joke with you I guess."

Prince William shocked the teens during their school lunch break

The sixth formers soon spread the word about their royal call as the video has now clocked up more than 600,000 views on Tiktok. But Hannah, who works as a lifeguard in her spare time said some of their friends didn’t believe it was real - despite the video evidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: "We ended the call and had some lunch left and we all just sat there in silence, completely speechless, processing everything.