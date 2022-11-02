Prime minister Rishi Sunak faces another round of PMQs today in what will be just his second since becoming prime minister. Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons for the weekly event just hours after it was announced he has u-turned on his decision not to attend the COP27 climate summit.

The still relatively new PM will now attend the summit in Egypt following pressure from campaigners and MP’s. In a statement on Twitter, Mr Sunak wrote: “There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change.

“There is no energy security without investing in renewables. That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his new cabinet around him. Amongst those who have returned to the front benches are Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Therese Coffey.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government. With pressure firmly on Mr Sunak with the large lead for Labour in the polls, today’s questions look set to be another defining chapter for the Conservatives.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

When is PMQs?

PMQs gets underway in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm.

