The end of 2022 is upon us, a year that has treated PlayStation users to video games ranging from God of War: Ragnarok to George R.R Martin’s Game of the Year-winning Elden Ring . The excitement does not end there for gamers, as users of the Sony console will be able to find out which games they played the most over the last 12 months.

A PlayStation equivalent to the much-loved spotify-wrapped-2022-release-date-how-to-get-it-why-the-last-two-months-of-the-year-are-not-included-3905439"> Spotify Wrapped or Instafest , the Wrap-Up is an annual year-end summary of your gaming habits. It details which titles you spent the most time with, whether you preferred multiplayer or single-player fun, and provides a complete rundown of all the trophies you earned.

The Wrap-Up also includes information on Sony ’s premium subscription service PlayStation Plus , letting you know just how many games you accessed through the membership. PS Plus currently has over 45 million subscribers and can be purchased at three different tiers - Essential, Extra and Premium .

This is traditionally a shameful time for PlayStation users as it reveals some uncomfortable home truths. Maybe you only spent a total of three hours on the huge AAA game Horizon Forbidden West , or you might have spent way too much time opening packs and playing Ultimate Team on FIFA 23 .

If you are brave enough and interested in finding out just how much of the last year you spent with a DualShock or DuelSense controller in your hands playing video games, the PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022 will do just that. Here is everything you need to know about how you can access PlayStation Wrapped.

How to get PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022

As long as you have a PlayStation account, you will be able to access your personal PlayStation Wrap-Up 2022. All you need to do is visit the official page on the PlayStation website and sign in.

Once you are logged into the service, you will be able to unlock each of the four-parts of your year-end summary bit-by-bit. It is separated into the following sections until you can view a full summary at the end:

Total play time - see a breakdown of your PlayStation gaming hours

gaming hours Top games - see your most played games of the year

Trophies earned - see all the trophy achievements you have accumulated

PlayStation Plus - see your year on PlayStation Plus

Do I need to own a PlayStation 5 to access my PlayStation Wrapped 2022?

