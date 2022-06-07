Paw Patrol Live returns to the UK with 'Race to the Rescue'

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”, featuring the world’s favourite pups, has confirmed that it will return to the UK in 2022 with 17 dates in the UK, starting in Aberdeen on 26 July 2022.

Based on the hit animated TV series on Nickelodeon, “Race To the Rescue” is an action-packed musical adventure. Tickets are available now via www.pawpatrollive.co.uk

The 2022 Tour

Sign up to our daily The Galloway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2022 tour of PAW Patrol Live! “Race To the Rescue” will play Aberdeen, Glasgow, Liverpool, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Hull, Leeds, Sheffield, Manchester, Nottingham, Plymouth, Birmingham, Cardiff, Cheltenham, Bournemouth, Brighton and London.

“Race to the Rescue”, shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

The show includes two acts and an intermission. It engages audiences with Bunraku puppetry, an innovative costuming approach that brings the PAW Patrol characters to life on stage with their vehicles and packs.

“After such a devastating two years for theatrical shows worldwide, we are thrilled that our heroic pups will finally be returning to stages across the UK in 2022. PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” will once again deliver a memorable family experience.” said Thomas Kingsley, Director, Nickelodeon Experience.

“PAW Patrol continues to be one of our most cherished shows with young children and families, and we are incredibly excited to tour this live show across the UK in 2022.

FULL 2022 TOUR DATES

Tues 26 July Aberdeen P&J Live

Fri 29 July Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Sun 31 July Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Wed 3 Aug Edinburgh Playhouse

Fri 5 Aug Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sun 7 Aug Hull Bonus Arena

Wed 10 Aug Leeds First Direct Arena

Fri 12 Aug Sheffield Arena

Mon 15 Aug Manchester O2 Apollo

Wed 17 Aug Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sat 20 Aug Plymouth Pavilions

Tues 23 Aug Birmingham Utilita Arena

Thurs 25 Aug Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Sat 27 Aug Cheltenham The Centaur

Tues 30 Aug Bournemouth BIC

Thurs 1 Sep Brighton Centre

Sat 3 Sep London SSE Arena Wembley