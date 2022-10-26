The owner of a house dubbed one of the saddest to ever appear on TV show Grand Designs has said he fears for his financial future if he is unable to offload the property. Edward Short put the Chesil Cliff House on the market three months ago, but has so far failed to find anyone to take it off his hands.

Big names have apparently been in contact about the house, these names include the former bodyguard to Michael Jackson Matt Fiddes. However, music producer Short labelled him as a “time waster.”

Singer Harry Styles is another big name to register interest in the property, which Mr Short first began building 11 years ago. In 2019, Grand Designs presenter Kevin McCloud visited the property and described it as a “carcass.”

Earlier this month, Mr McCloud returned to the property to find that it had been completed- however this didn’t spell the end for what has been a turbulent time for Mr Short. Viewers were left shocked by its completion, but Mr Short explained how

Speaking to The Sun , Mr Short said: “The fact is, I still don’t know if I’ll end up with £1 or do alright until we get those final bids in.

“There are two possible end games here. Either a happy one or a very sad Christmas tree job coming up at the end of the year.”