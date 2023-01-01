Netflix: New titles arriving to Netflix UK throughout January 2023, including a number of Netflix Originals
Did you ever wonder what happened to the kids in that 70s show? Or did you want to hear about Pam and Tommy’s sex tape scandal in the model’s own words? Netflix in January 2023 has a little of everything.
Netflix’s cull of over 250 titles throughout January 2023, only means one thing - the streaming giant can introduce new titles to the platform this month. January will see a particularly large number of Netflix Original titles either make their debut on the platform or make their return for a new season.
One of those Netflix Original movies to keep an eye on comes in the form of Christian Bale’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye, on Friday (January 6). The film tells the story of veteran detective Augustus Landor who, in 1830 West Point, New York, investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy with the aid of Edgar Allan Poe, a young military cadet.
Advertisement
The film features an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale and Harry Melling as Landor and Poe respectively, along with Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, and Robert Duvall.
Eric Forman and most of the gang are also set to appear on Netflix this month with the eagerly anticipated follow up to 00s classic That ‘70s Show with, you guessed it, That ‘90 Show. With the majority of the original cast who are available returning to the show, what happened to the lovable gang throughout the 80s and how are they coping with technology in the 90s?
Pamela Anderson shares her story about her rise to fame, rock romances and ‘that’ sex tape scandal in the documentary Pamela, a love story. Featuring her personal diaries and videos, the documentary has been made with Anderson’s personal involvement - something that 2022 hit Pam & Tommy did not manage to attain.
The titles new to Netflix in January 2023
Advertisement
January 1
- Kaleidoscope (season one)
- Lady Voyeur (season one)
- Old Enough (season two)
- The Way of the Househusband (season two)
- The Age of Innocence
- Bad Boys II
- Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia
- The Caller
- Crank
- The Croods
- The Layover
- Mousa
- Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks
- Glow Up season four
- LEGO Ninjago
- Old Enough! (season two)
- Power Players (season three)
- Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup
- Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go
- Fighting Spirit
- Monster
Advertisement
January 4
- How I Became a Gangster
- The Kings of the World (season one)
- The Lying Life of Adults (season one)
- MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
Advertisement
January 5
- Copenhagen Cowboy (season one)
- Ginny & Georgia (season two)
- Woman of the Dead (season one)
Advertisement
January 6
Advertisement
- The Pale Blue Eye
- Pressure Cooker season one
- The Ultimatum: France season one, part two
- Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
January 9
Advertisement
- VINLAND SAGA (season one - new episodes weekly)
January 10
Advertisement
- The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
- Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
January 11
Advertisement
- Noise
- Sexify (season two)
January 12
Advertisement
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (season two)
- The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (season one)
- Vikings: Valhalla (season two)
January 13
Advertisement
- Break Point (part one)
- Disconnect: The Wedding Planner
- Dog Gone
- Suzan & Freek
- Sky Rojo (season three)
- Trial by Fire (season one)
January 15
Advertisement
- The Client
- Don’t Say A Word
- JFK
- Runaway Jury
January 16
Advertisement
- Bank of Dave
- Miu404 (season one)
Advertisement
January 19
- Khallat+
- That ’90s Show (season one)
- Women at War (season one)
- Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season one
Advertisement
January 20
- Bake Squad (season two)
- Bling Empire: New York (season one)
- Fauda (season four)
- Represent (season one)
- Shahmaran (season one)
- Shanty Town (season one)
- Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
- Mission Majnu
Advertisement
January 23
- Narvik
Advertisement
January 24
- Physical: 100 (season one)
Advertisement
January 25
- The Price of Family
- Against The Ropes season one
- The Endless Night season one
Advertisement
January 26
- Daniel Spellbound season two
- Record of Ragnarok (season two, episodes 1-10)
Advertisement
January 27
- You People
- Lockwood & Co season one
- The Snow Girl season one
Advertisement
January 30
- Princess Power season one
Advertisement
January 31
- Cunk on Earth season one
- Pamela, a love story