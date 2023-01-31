National Grid has confirmed its scheme that allows UK households to save money on their energy bills will be active this evening (January 31). The Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) could help slash up to £20 off soaring bills as long as they reduce their energy usage.

It will run between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday evening as a way to relieve the pressure put on suppliers. At a time when people across the country have been forced to deal with a 27% increase in their energy bills, schemes like this aim to provide much-needed assistance to those in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement posted on the official website, National Grid has said: “This new innovative service will allow consumers, as well as some industrial and commercial users (through suppliers/aggregators), to be incentivised for voluntarily flexing the time when they use their electricity.”

Though not all UK households will find that they are eligible or meet the criteria for National Grid’s support. Firstly, you need to have a smart meter installed to be included and use one of the following domestic energy suppliers:

Most Popular

British Gas

CarbonLaces

EDF

E.ON Next

Equiwatt

ev.energy

Hugo Energy App (via SMS)

Labrador (via Perse Technology Ltd)

Loop.homes (via SMS)

myenergi (via Orange Power)

Octopus Energy

OVO Energy

Power Rewards App (via Orange Power)

Shell Energy Retail (Via SMS)

SMS

VpowerU