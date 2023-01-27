Members of Parliament will for the first time be debating the consequences of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union, after a petition has reached 100,000 signatures. This is because of a parliamentary rule that says any petition reaching this threshold should be discussed, although it may happen in Westminster Hall rather than the Commons chamber.

In the last year, an increased dissatisfaction with Brexit has been seen across Britain, with the term Bregret popping up more often. A large number of people voting for Brexit now say they regret their vote or that the transition has gone badly.

In October 2022, a poll by Redfield and Wilton Strategies showed 57 percent of Brits wanted to reverse Brexit, a record high for rejoining the EU. And in December, a poll by Opinium showed 65 percent of voters think the exit has gone badly, with only 21 percent being satisfied with the process.

Commenting on the recent polls, Peter Packham, the chairman of the campaign for a public inquiry into the consequences of Brexit, said there is a “widespread feeling” that the consequences of leaving the EU requires an independent look.

He said: “The public has a fundamental right to know the reality of what Brexit has done to our country. It’s entirely wrong that the government wants to deny the British people their right to know.”

“It is quite extraordinary that there has never before been a parliamentary debate, dedicated to its impacts and consequences. We hope that large numbers of MPs will attend the likely debate.”

