Millions of iPhones won’t get new iOS 16 update as models incompatible

Apple has announced its new iPhone update, iOS 16, but millions are set to miss out simply because their phone is too old.

Several models of the phone will be unable to upgrade to the new version of the software, which was announced at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) event this week.

What model iPhones can get iOS 16?

You will need an iPhone 8 or later to get the new iOS 16 software.

Two generations of iPhone have been cut off - the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7 - and the first generation iPhone SE also will not be compatibe, although it was with iOS 15.5.

The full list of iOS 16 supported devices include:

- iPhone 13- iPhone 13 mini- iPhone 13 Pro- iPhone 13 Pro Max- iPhone 12- iPhone 12 mini- iPhone 12 Pro- iPhone 12 Pro Max- iPhone 11- iPhone 11 Pro- iPhone 11 Pro Max- iPhone Xs- iPhone XS Max- iPhone XR- iPhone X- iPhone 8- iPhone 8 Plus- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

If you are using an older iPhone you will need to upgrade to access iOS 16, otherwise you will miss out on the new features.

If you are not able to get the latest iOS it means you will also lose access to the most up-to-date security fixes which close holes used by hackers to access your systems and data. It means that using a very old iPhone that cannot be updated could put you at risk.

When is iOS 16 available?

iOS 16 is available for developers in beta from today, followed by a public beta next month.The software will ultimately roll out later this year, most likely in September.

What is new with iOS 16?

iPhone users will get a new Lock Screen with widgets, the ability to unsend texts on iMessages, and an Apple Pay trick that lets you split purchases into four separate payments.

It is Apple’s biggest ever update ever, with intelligence features that will change the way users experience iPhone.

The new features of iOS 16 include the following:

New lock screen

You can not only adjust the layout of the lock screen with different fonts and colour options, but you can also add fun effects with a swipe.

Users will be able to embed widgets within the new lock screen, arranging the background and widgets around as needed, and can change the look of the date and time with expressive type styles and colour choices.

New notification system

Apple has announced a new notification system that displays incoming notifications at the bottom of the lock screen menu for a less cluttered experience.

Messages

Users will be able to edit iMessages just after they have been sent and there is a new Undo Send option available for recently sent messages.

There is also the option to mark threads as unread if you want to reply later without forgetting.

SharePlay is also getting integration within the Messages app, allowing you to watch movies, listen to music and more while chatting with friends via text.

Live Text coming to video

Live Text was a big addition in iOS 15, adding the ability to interact with text within images saved on your iPhone.

Apple is expanding that function further by bringing support to videos, allowing you to pause the video at any point and copy any text on screen.

Users can also drag-and-drop cutout images to the Messages app.

New Maps features

Apple Maps is set to be revamped with additional information like lane layouts, local points of interest and other helpful data to navigate big cities like London and Las Vegas.

Apple is also bringing multi-step trips to the Maps experience, with the ability to plan trips on a Mac beforehand and get Siri to add additional stops on route.

Apple Pay Later

Apple Pay Later is a new feature coming to Apple Pay within iOS 16 that allows you to pay later for purchases.

Apple will provide the ability to spread payments with no interest and no fees, although it is currently unclear if this is exclusive to the US or a worldwide feature.

Apple Pay will also work with Tap to Pay in the US, allowing small merchants to take payment directly on iPhone without the need of any additional hardware.

Improved accessibility features

Door Detection is a new feature that will help users locate a door when arriving at their destination.

The tech can not only understand how far a user is away from a door, but can provide key information like whether it is open or closed, how the door can be opened and whether the door uses a knob or handle. It can also read signs and symbols around the door, such as door numbers.

Live Captions will be a new addition in iOS 16. There will be tech captions for audio in real-time, including during FaceTime calls and in apps like Instagram.

There is also a new Apple Watch Mirroring feature that will let you use the iPhone’s existing assistive features, like Voice Control, sound actions and head tracking, as alternatives to tapping the Apple Watch display.

There are a handful of smaller additions also coming to Apple devices later this year, including new language support for VoiceOver, Voice Control Spelling Mode, new Sound Recognition tech, new accessibility customisation options in Apple Books, and a new gaming feature called Buddy Controller where users can ask a friend to help them play a game by combining two game controllers into one input.

Other features

Other features include a new on-device dictation feature that lets you use voice dictation and text input simultaneously, with punctuation added automatically.

There is also in-app ID verification for apps like Uber coming to the Wallet app, and Apple News is getting better integration with sports.

Family Sharing will introduce an easier way to set up an Apple device for children with the ideal parental controls in place from the beginning, with age-appropriate blocks on apps, movies, and more.

The Fitness app is also set to become available to all iPhone owners for the first time ever, being exclusive to Apple Watch owners up until this point.