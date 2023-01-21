Love Island 2023 is back as viewers tune in across eight weeks of episodes to watch the latest goings-on in the South African villa. The new ITV series sees a dozen saucy singletons crack on with their hunt for true love - but only two islanders can walk away with the £50,000 cash prize.

This year’s series has already seen a number of twists and turns as bombshells continue to touchdown in Cape Town. Tom Clare, Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, and David Salako have been turning heads and causing chaos.

Despite this, couples and connections are starting to form between contestants. There are budding relationships between lovebirds Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins, as well as Tanya Menhanga and Shaq Muhammad.

Though as the days and weeks come and go, the cast will slowly dwindle as Love Islanders see their journeys cut short. The general public are being asked to vote for their favourite contestants and couples, before new host Maya Jama reveals dramatic dumpings at the iconic fire pit.

Exits from the ITV reality series are also motivated by recouplings as islanders choose who they wish to be coupled up with in the villa. The love-hopefuls left without partners are normally shown the exit door.

Who was dumped from Love Island 2023 last night?

The first casualty of the second-ever Love Island winter series was confirmed on Friday night’s episode (January 20). Female islanders were given the power of choosing their partners in the recoupling, so with one extra boy it meant one had to head for the airport departure lounge.

Suspense and tension filled the South African villa as viewers were left on the edge of their seats, as big decisions such as who Tanya Menhanga would choose to recouple with were detrimental to one contestant’s future in the show. The biomedical science student from Liverpool decided to stay committed to her connection with Shaq, which subsequently led to bombshell David Salako’s exit from the ITV show.

During his exit interview, David said: “Me and Tanya did have a good bond, We just found it easy to have a conversation with each other. But maybe that’s all it was between us, just good conversation.

"I feel like people need to be a bit more confident with how they feel. People are scared of hurting other people’s feelings, which is obviously okay. No-one wants to hurt anyone’s feelings, but you’ve just got to be a bit selfish in there."

Islanders dumped from Love Island 2023 so far

