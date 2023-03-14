Ahead of reopening for its 2023 season on Friday, March 17, the Legoland Windsor resort has started work on its multi-million-pound vision to create the UK’s first Lego Woodland themed holiday village. Opening in spring 2024, the £35million Lego themed holiday village will feature 150 accommodation lodges in its phase one development, potentially attracting thousands of UK and international visitors to Windsor, who will be able to enjoy creating magical memories together as a family surrounded by nature.

The 10-acre site, which is designed around the resort’s woodland area and lake, will also host nature trails complete with a variety of animals built out of Lego bricks, a family entertainment space, an on-site restaurant, brick building activities and story time areas.

Divisional director for Legoland Windsor Resort, Helen Bull was accompanied by Merlin Entertainments COO John Jakobsen, MP for Maidenhead Theresa May, and council leader Andrew Johnson at the construction launch along with her trusted life size replica Duplo spade. She said: “Breaking ground on Legoland Woodland Village is a significant milestone in the history of one of the UK’s much loved family entertainment theme parks.

“Our vision to create the first LEGO themed Woodland village is an innovative way of demonstrating how LEGOLAND Windsor Resort will continue to meet the growing needs of our guests and will be a major economic boost for the local area providing high quality and sustainable tourism for the future.”

The Woodland Village’s operational energy will be free of fossil fuel once complete and this will be the first operationally carbon-neutral accommodation built by Legoland owner Merlin Entertainments, across its global theme park operations. Merlin Entertainments and LEGOLAND Windsor aim to achieve this by working with The Carbon Trust on developing a robust carbon reduction plan, which will adopt low carbon technologies, energy efficiency and high-quality offsets.

Merlin COO Mr Jakobsen added: “Merlin Entertainments have a clear focus on moving to becoming a leader in our industry for carbon neutral location-based entertainment. We have been working actively to implement and maintain sustainability across our Legoland Parks, as well as our other hotels and attractions.

“We continue to review our working methods, procedures and purchasing, to enable us to establish our overall objective to help ‘build better’ and make the world a more awesome place for future generations.”

Legoland Windsor Resort will also open two new attractions for the 2023 season. These include Legoland Ferrari Build and Race, and LEGOLAND Adventure Golf.

