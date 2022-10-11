Larry the cat intimidates urban fox as the intruder tip-toes up the famous Downing Street.

Larry the Cat - who serves as Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office - arrived at Downing Street in 2011 as the UK’s first unelected feline representative.

The 15-year-old tabby quickly gained a reputation for its blood-thirsty attacks on pesky mice looking to infiltrate the Prime Minister’s office.

Lawless Larry is channelling his inner stray cat once again as the cat successfully defeated a fox twice its size, in a video caught by Sky News on Monday night.

The minute-long video captures Larry as he intimidates the fox off the street and into the bush, but it doesn’t stop there. As the Fox hoists its head above the weeds, Larry immediately senses danger and pounces toward the intruder.

The brown and white tabby sees the Fox off down the road and confidently sits like an outlaw ready to draw its weapon.

The Fox tries one last intimidation tactic and projects its fluorescent peepers into the back of Larry’s head but the Chief Mouser is unphased and ready for a kip.

According to the Downing Street website, “Larry spends his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.