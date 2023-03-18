Stars of Hollywood have paid tribute to actor Lance Reddick who has died at the age of 60. Mr Reddick was well known for various big roles including as Cedric Daniels in TV series The Wire and as Charon in the John Wick film franchise.

A spokesperson for the actor, who was born in Baltimore, said that Lance "passed away suddenly this morning from natural causes”. They added that he will be greatly missed and his family’s privacy should be respected.

Fellow American actor and co-star in The Wire Wendell Pierce took to social media to share some words about his friend. He said: “A man of great strength and grace. As talented a musician as he was an actor. The epitome of class. A sudden unexpected sharp painful grief for our artistic family.

“An unimaginable suffering for his personal family and loved ones. Godspeed my friend. You made your mark here. RIP.”

Lance Reddick has died. Picture: Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb