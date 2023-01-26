Princess Charlotte is set to receive a unique title from King Charles III after the title of Duke of Edinburgh went to another, according to reports. His Majesty is rumoured to be giving the title formerly held by his father Prince Philip, to his brother, Prince Edward, after a change of heart that would have seen the seven-year-old become its first-ever female holder.

The decision was made as the late Queen Elizabeth II had already promised it to the Earl of Wessex on his wedding day in 1999. Though Charlotte - formally known as Her Royal Highness Princess of Wales in connection with her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s titles - is still expected to undergo a change.

It is understood Charlotte will be bestowed with the title of Princess Royal. However, she will have to wait until the death of the current Princess Royal, Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter Princess Anne, as it is a title for life.

Ordinarily this would also only happen once the Prince of Wales becomes King as the title is traditionally held by the eldest daughter of a monarch.

Then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge (now the Princess of Wales)and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London.