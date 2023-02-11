Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited to King Charles III’s coronation, according to reports. Around 2,000 Royal invitations are expected to roll out over the next few weeks, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “on the list” for May 6.

It is claimed that officials have plans in place to ensure the Royal couple do not “overshadow” the Westminster Abbey event. They want the ceremony to “run smoothly” and ensure that there will be “no drama”.

A source has told The Daily Express that Prince Harry will be seated away from Prince William amid growing tensions between the brothers. It was revealed in Harry’s tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ that the pair were embroiled in a physical confrontation with the younger brother accusing the Prince of Wales of knocking him to the floor and injuring him.

It was just one of the many allegations levied by the young Prince and his wife Meghan Markle against the Royal Family. Claims that were made not just in the recent autobiography, but also a six-part Netflix documentary and promotional interviews with the likes of ITV’s Tom Bradby and 60 Minutes in the US’ Anderson Cooper.

Organisers are aiming to follow the same procedures of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June of last year. The couple were situated on the opposite aisle to most of the Royal Family members to represent their position in the line of succession.

