Prince Harry’s highly anticipated ITV interview with Tom Bradbury aired on Sunday night (January, 9) with more shocking news revealed by the Prince. The internet has been a buzz with leaked excerpts from Prince Harry’s upcoming tell all ‘Spare’ in which he gives an insight into what it’s like to be a royal family member.

One of the most shocking revelations from the interview was when the 38-year-old discussed Queen Consort Camilla, who had until now remained relatively untouched, during recent interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

During his interview on ITV, Harry talked about the famous interview his mother, Princess Diana, did in 1995 in which she referred to Camilla as the ‘third person in her marriage’. The Prince discussed how the now Queen Consort was branded a ‘villain’ by the press and admitted ‘she needed to rehabilitate her image’.

One of the most notable leaks from his book was that Princes, Harry and William, reportedly begged their father not to marry Camilla. An excerpt from his audiobook was played in which Harry said he and William told Charles: “We endorse Camilla. Just please don’t marry her, just be together, Pa.”

Most Popular

Harry continues: “He didn’t answer. But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the crown, with Pa’s blessing we presumed.”

Prince Harry goes on to say his step-mother was guilty of ‘trading information’ with the press in an attempt to get more positive stories written about herself, before suggesting that her ‘connections’ with the media would end up with ‘people or bodies left in the street’.

Advertisement

In his 60 minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, he said: “[Her need to rehabilitate her image] made her dangerous because of the connections that she that she was forging within the British press.”

He added: “And there was open willingness on both sides to trade of information. And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her, on the way to being Queen Consort, there was gonna be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

Advertisement

Prince Harry has been accused of backtracking after insisting he and Meghan Markle did not label the royal family racist (Photo: ITV)

Harry goes on to read an excerpt from the book that said his interests had been “sacrificed” to Camilla’s “PR altar”.

Advertisement

Tom Bradbury asked if Harry was “consistently scathing” about his stepmother and the press, to which Harry replied: “Scathing? There’s no part of any of the things that I’ve said are scathing towards any member of my family, especially not my stepmother. There are things that have happened that have been incredibly hurtful, some in the past, some current.”

King Charles’ apology to Prince Harry

Advertisement

Not much was left unsaid during the ITV interview, in which Harry also revealed how in one conversation, his father blamed himself for his son’s struggles.

Composite image featuring Prince Harry with his wife Meghan Markle, King Charles, Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales. Picture: National World graphics team

Advertisement

Prince Harry read an extract from the book, saying: “Over dinner one night at Highgrove, Pa and I spoke at some length about what I’d been suffering. I gave him the particulars, told him story after story. Towards the end of the meal he looked down at his plate and said softly: ‘I suppose it’s my fault. I should have got you the help you needed years ago.’

Harry finished the excerpt with: “I assured him that it wasn’t his fault, but I appreciated the apology.”

Advertisement

During the Prince’s interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, the journalist asked him directly whether he was in communication with William. “Currently, no,” he said. Cooper also asked whether Harry spoke to his father, Harry replied: “We aren’t, we haven’t spoken for quite a while. No, not recently.”