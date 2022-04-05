Kids can eat for free at Marks and Spencer cafes this Easter

M&S is targeting 30 more closures in the “next phase” of its transformation plan (Photo: Getty Images)

Marks and Spencer is allowing kids to eat for free at all of its cafes across the UK this Easter as part of a special promotion.

The deal will run from Monday 4 April to Friday 22 April and will allow youngster to enjoy a kids meal worth £3.95 completely free of charge.

The meal includes a main, a side, a drink and a piece of fruit, with food options including a cheese sandwich, a ham and cheese toastie, or pizza.

How do I get the deal?

A minimum of £5 must be spent in a single transcation in an M&S cafe to qualify for the free kids meal.

Customers are only entitled to one free kids meal per transcation.

In Core Cafes (excluding Renewal Café locations), kids meal deal includes:

- 1 kids main- 1 side- 1 kids drink- 1 piece of fruit

This has a total value of £3.95.

In Renewal Cafes of Sears, Leamington Spa and Llandudno, a kids meal includes:

- 1 kids lunch main- 1 kids drink- Free piece of fruit

This has a total value of £3.95.