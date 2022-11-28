KFC has opened its first-ever pub in the United Kingdom where it will serve customers pints on top of its renowned southern fried chicken. Not only that, but it has been timed perfectly with the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar taking place in Qatar at the sametime.

The fast-food giant has taken over The Old Suffolk Punch in Hammersmith in London, transforming it with the addition of big screens perfect for football viewing. Now soundly named The Colonel’s Arms, it has adopted the tagline ‘Chicken’s coming home’ in reference to the England national team’s popular ‘It’s Coming Home’ anthem.

KFC Delivery is inviting fans to enjoy an “unmatched football viewing experience” in the only pub in the UK where you can get KFC delivered straight to your table. Features of the experience include a KFC Delivery bell, beer and a free pot of the chain’s vintage gravy.

The Colonel’s Arms first opened on November 25 and will only be open for one week until it closes on December 1. It is cashless, ID is required on entry, and it will be closed on November 30.

