KFC launches new burger for Queen’s Jubilee - here’s where you can buy it

KFC is launching a brand new Coronation Chicken Tower Burger to commemorate the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The new burger will be available at 11 restaurants up and down the UK - but customers will only be able to buy it for one week only.

Here we take a look at when the new burger is available and which restaurants you can buy it from.

When will the new burger be available?

Available for just one week from May 30 to June 5, or until burgers sell out, fried chicken lovers can enjoy this tasty treat in restaurants located in Royal Boroughs or places with a nod to the monarchy.

The toasted sesame seed bun is packed with original recipe 100% breast fillet, cheese, and lettuce, with the regal addition of coronation mayo and a hashbrown 'crown'.

The new Coronation Chicken Tower Burger will be available in-store for £5.49 in one of the 11 participating KFC branches or order it for £6.99 via Deliveroo.

The Coronation Chicken Tower Burger meal will cost £6.49 in-store and £7.99 on delivery.

What did KFC say?

KFC has also partnered with Deliveroo to give fans the chance of having one of these burgers delivered to them by a Royal Convoy headed by a special 'Chickeneater'.

As per a KFC press release: "To match the burger’s first-class taste credentials, a few lucky customers will get the chance to win a free Coronation Chicken Tower Burger delivered in true regal fashion via a Coronation Convoy.

"Made up of a sleek black Range Rover, Land Rover, and Deliveroo riders (complete with royally red KFC and Deliveroo teal stripes), the Convoy will give the burger the treatment it rightly deserves.

"Majestically laid upon a velvet red and teal pillow, it will arrive at your door guarded by a KFC ‘Chickeneater’ – a delivery that’s sure to get the neighbours talking."

For a chance to be greeted by the KFC Chickeneater, visit deliveroo.co.uk/more/KFC-Jubilee-competition and enter your address.

A few lucky residents in the Royal Boroughs of Windsor and Kensington will be selected for this distinguished delivery on Monday, May 30th.

Where will the burger be available?

The burger will be available to purchase at 11 branches throughout the UK, which are:

1. Ballyhackmore, Belfast

2. South Charlotte Street, Edinburgh

3. Clarence Street, Kingston

4. Bridge Avenue, Maidenhead

5. Queen Street, Newton Abbot,

6. Queens Street, Cardiff

7. Queens Road, Sheffield

8. Gloucester Road, South Kensington

9. The Fountain Business Park, Tunbridge Wells

10. Alwood Road, Weoley Castle, Birmingham