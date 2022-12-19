TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson has responded on social media following a backlash to a column in the Sun newspaper about Meghan Markle. The former Top Gear presenter said that the remark was in reference to a Game of Thrones scene.

In the column, Clarkson said that he hated the Duchess of Sussex on “a cellular level”. He went on to write that he was"dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and thrown lumps of excrement at her."

In an apology on Twitter, Clarkson claimed that this was a reference to TV character Cersei Lannister in the fantasy drama Game of Thrones. She was made to walk through the streets and have waste thrown at her whilst having the word ‘Shame’ shouted at her.

On his Twitter page, Clarkson wrote: “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Prior to the apology, Clarkson’s daughter Emily posted on her Instagram page to say she stood against everything her father wrote in the article. She wrote: "My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain in support of those that are targeted with online hatred."

