I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finally returns to our screens this weekend, with Ant and Dec at the helm to mark the series’ 20th year on air. This series will be extra special as this year’s celebs will return to Australia for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 and 2021 series’ of the show was filmed at Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales. Celebs started arriving in Australia earlier this month, with DJ Chris Moyles being the first to touch down shortly followed by Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver.

The brand new cast of celebs taking to the jungle isn’t the only jungle news revealed this year. In September, the show announced that while the 2022 series will be in the classic location of Australia, there will be an All Stars edition of the show airing in 2023.

The extra special edition of the show will be filmed in South Africa. Long-time hosts, and geordie duo, Ant & Dec made the announcement via a video that was shared on social media in which they said: “South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m A Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023.”

The special series is expected to see previous campmates from the past 20 years of the show return to the scary jungle and face dreaded bush-tucker trials again. No information on which celebs will be entering the camp has yet been released, but ITV assured fans it would be coming in “due course”.

So, when will we see the celeb’s enter the jungle for 2022? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

When does I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of here! start?

Lucky for you the show will be back on your screens in no time at all. Ant & Dec will be tormenting the new cast of celebs from Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV.

The show’s twitter account confirmed the details earlier in the week, and said: “We’re BACK down under with a host of brand new celebrities, ready to face the terrifying trials and tribulations of the jungle. #ImACeleb returns this Sunday at 9pm on ITV, STV and ITV Hub.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Hosts Ant & Dec

How to watch I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of here! on TV

You can watch the show every night on ITV and STV at 9pm. However, if you miss an episode fear not as they will be available on the ITV Hub which can be accessed on your phone, computer, tablet or some TV’s.

I’m a Celebrity…Get me out of here! full list of campmates

Mike Tindall

Former Rugby Union player Mike Tindall played for Bath and Gloucester during his career and was part of England’s 2003 World Cup winning team. He is also married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara, making him the first member of the royal family to enter the jungle. He said his Rugby friends would “stitch him up” and vote him into all the challenges.

Sue Cleaver

The 59-year-old Coronation Street star revealed that her biggest challenge will be having her personal life broadcast to views: “I am a very private person and I am putting myself out there, which is what I am most nervous about. “I do keep my life private and I am very happy with my home life. Viewers are going to see a different person to the person they think I am! I am very different. That can be worrying. They might decide they don’t like me as much as Eileen.”

Mike Tindall MBE,, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatúndé Aléshé and Jill Scott MBE

Chris Moyles

The former Radio 1 DJ spoke on how he will manage in the Jungle and said: “There’s lots of everything in this country, like sport and beer and I am not scared of sport or beer. So I think I will be alright.

"Now I don’t know why I said yes. But I am a huge fan of the show and I know what I am letting myself in for. My friends who have done it before have told me I will have a great time.”

Jill Scott

The former Lioness just lifted the Euro 2022 trophy, and decided to take on the Jungle next. Scott announced her retirement from football earlier this year after a massive career including over 150 appearances for long-time club Manchester City.

On her entering the jungle she said: “I am intrigued as to how I will react in the trials. I don’t like rats or snakes and if I had to be underground that would be scary.”

Charlene White

ITV journalist and Loose Women panellist Charlene White says she’s entering the jungle to show the world who she really is. She said: “I love music, dancing and clubbing and I want to show I am just a regular girl from south London who reads the news."

Babatunde Aleshe

The British actor and comedian may be less of a class clown and more of a camp coward in this year’s series. Aleshe said that it took several attempts to get him on the show due to his fear of "absolutely everything".

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Scarlette Douglas

Upon her arrival, TV Presenter Scarlette Douglas revealed: “I am dreading any trial involving spiders and I am also dreading the food trial. It’s going to be hard too not being able to bring my seasoning into camp but I want to prove to everyone I can smash it.”

Matt Hancock

The former Health Secretary has caused quite a stir with rumours of his arrival in the jungle, while he was not included in the traditional cast photo it’s expected that he will arrive a few days after the shows launch as a late addition which is common on the show.

Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative Party as a result of his participation in the show.

Boy George

According to Capital FM the Culture Club singer thinks th show will be easier than touring saying “It’s just three weeks without any make-up on.” He also said: “My biggest fear is being scared and the trials are not something I am particularly excited about. I will just laugh. I know they won’t want to hurt me. But I don’t want to be bored either and I will try to get the stars for everyone.

"I think I will be the in-house dietician when I am in the camp because I will be telling everyone they aren’t going to let us starve. I will be telling everyone to calm down.”

Owen Warner

Known for playing the role of Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, Warner admitted that he has a phobia of snakes but will come into the jungle with a resilient attitude.

He said: “If someone is out of order, then I will say something. But I don’t want it to cause any tension and hopefully they will stop. I don’t think I will cry either in the jungle but then again I cry at most films and sometimes even new food.”

Olivia Atwood

Olivia Attwood is a former Love Island contestant from the 2017 series. She said: “Being part of I’m A Celebrity still hasn’t sunk in yet and when I first got the call to take part, I didn’t really believe it! It felt surreal because taking part in the jungle is the absolute pinnacle."

Sean Walsh

Sean Walsh has been confirmed as another Celeb hitting the jungle, however, he was not included in the traditional cast photo so there is speculation of him arriving late alongside Matt Hancock after the launch of the show.

