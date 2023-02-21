Fears are reportedly growing amongst ITV officials as Holly Willoughby mulls over her This Morning future. The host is expected to be offered a new contract as her current two-year deal expires in December, but renewal negotiations are yet to begin.

Holly Willoughby was left “devastated” following the ‘Queuegate’ scandal of last year, according to reports. The popular presenter and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield were accused of skipping the queue at the late Queen’s lying-in-state in September.

It is alleged Holly has been left disgruntled by the way ITV handled the backlash. Holly is reportedly unhappy at having to make the live apology on her own as Phil remained silent, believing that she had borne the brunt of the harshest criticism.

A source told The Sun: “The Queuegate backlash was absolutely devastating for Holly, but what made matters worse was the feeling it was mishandled. ITV ’s decision to remain silent before finally issuing a statement was frustrating, as it felt like they were shutting the door after the horse had bolted.

“Then, to add insult to injury, Holly was left to explain the pair’s decision by herself, while Phil remained silent. Bosses know last year was incredibly hard for her and as such, they are not approaching her contract negotiations with the same confidence as they have previously.”

