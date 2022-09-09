The Met Office has announced it will scale back its weather forecasts during the period of National Mourning following Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The meteorologists’ group will now only be posting daily forecasts and warnings as opposed to regular updates throughout the day.

In a statement on Twitter, the Met Office said: “We are saddened by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with her family and all those affected.

“As a mark of respect during this time of national mourning, we will only be posting daily forecasts and warnings.”

The decision has brought about a lot of confusion for Twitter users, with some high-profile voices questioning the need for such action.

TV presenter Piers Morgan said: “What? How does withholding weather reports respect the Queen?”

TV journalist Jon Sopel said: “I am totally bewildered. Why is it a mark of respect to give us the weather forecast for today, but not tomorrow? Or to put it another way, why is it disrespectful to give us tomorrow’s weather?”

Guardian columnist Owen Jones said: “This is absolutely bat***t. Suspending weather? You can’t satirise this stuff!”

Stephen Bush , Associate Editor at The Financial Times, joked: “As a mark of respect, I will be filing my column late.”

Sports writer Sachin Nakrani said: “So telling us it’s a bit windy next Thursday is disrespectful to the monarchy?”

Sebastian Payne , Whitehall Editor at The Financial Times, joked: “It’s our job, once again, to look outside the window and say if it’s raining.”

The backlash comes as thunderstorms are forecast across the UK at points over the next couple of weeks.

Members of the public will have less frequent updates throughout this time, with just a daily forecast and direct thunderstorm warnings landing on feeds.