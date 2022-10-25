Helen Flanagan was among the stars on the red carpet at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022, appearing in a scarlet mini-dress. Her presence at the ceremony marks one of her first public appearances since her split from footballer Scott Sinclair early in the month.

Among the other stars present at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022 were Holly Willoughby, Emily Atack and Molly-Mae Hague. Carol Vorderman was also there - the maths whizz co-hosted the awards this year alongside Ashley Banjo of Diversity fame.

Flanagan, 32, split with her long term partner, Scott Sinclair, earlier in October 2022. She is perhaps best known for her performances in Coronation Street as the villainous Rosie Webster.

She made her first appearance on the show in 2000, when she was just 10 years old. In 2012, she also made an appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here, where she finished seventh overall.

During her walk on the red carpet, Flanagan kept her ring finger obscured from view. She has reportedly not been wearing the engagement ring since her breakup with Sinclair.

The two have three children together - Matilda, 7, Delilah, 4 and Charlie, who is a year old. Their breakup marks the end of a 13 year relationship.