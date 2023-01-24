Ginsters have released two meat-free slices, as the popular January challenge ‘Veganuary’ comes to a conclusion. The two new slices both cost under £2, dispelling the myth that a vegan lifestyle is expensive.

The two new slices can be purchased at major supermarkets nationwide and will cost £1.65, but the price of one of them can be slashed at Tesco’s if you own a clubcard, costing you £1.25.

Sarah Babb from Ginsters said: “January can be a tough month with post-festive blues settling in and wallets feeling even tighter than usual, so we wanted to launch a couple of delicious slices which are warming, satisfying, and made with British ingredients.

“Both the Cauliflower Cheese and Creamy Garlic Mushroom slices make a tasty, quick and fulfilling lunch – especially once warmed in the oven or air fryer on those nippy winter days.”

One of the new slices is the ‘Ginsters Cauliflower Cheese Slice’, it’s described as ‘Perfect for cheese-lovers, the brand-new winter classic combines cauliflower florets with a creamy West-Country Cheddar cheese and onion sauce, with a hint of nutmeg, wrapped in golden flaky puff pastry and topped with a mature cheddar and black onion seed crumb.’

And, the other one is the ‘Ginsters Creamy Garlic Mushroom slice’. This is described as ‘This was a vegan sensation when it launched last year as a Limited-Edition flavour and is now returning to shelves due to popular demand.

