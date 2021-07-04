Full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys set to arrive in July and August - including dog beds and a jumbo pool
Aldi has released an updated list of Specialbuys that are set to arrive in stores in July and August.
These products are currently delayed due to an ongoing stock issue, but are expected to arrive throughout July and August.
Specialbuys include everything from baby products to cooking equipment, and are placed in the middle aisle of the store.
Why are the products delayed?
Addressing the delivery delay, Aldi’s website says: “Due to the current disruptions to global shipping, a number of Specialbuys may be delayed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.
“We're doing all we can to provide clarity on expected availability dates, but these are subject to change. Dates will vary by store and by region.
“Please click below for affected products and sign up to our email newsletter for the latest availability updates.”
Which Specialbuys are delayed?
This is the full list of delayed Aldi Specialbuys which are expected to arrive in-store in July and August:
- Bikemate Children's Bike Helmet
- Crane Full Face Snorkel Mask
- Crane Large Ombre Pool Sports Ball
- Elephant Toilet Roll Holder
- Ferrex Electric Weed Killer
- Grey & White Flatweave Rug
- Inflatable Jumbo Basketball Set
- Intex Rainbow Spray Pool
- Kids' Llama Sleeping Bag
- Kirkton House Heart Coir Mat
- Kirkton House Sherpa Rug
- Large Grey Check Dog Bed Mattress
- Large Plush Grey Check Dog Bed
- Little Town Farm Figures
- Little Town Kids' Bold Play Tent
- Medium Grey Check Dog Bed Mattress
- Minions Bob Crochet Kit
- Paint Your Own Flamingo
- Pink C-UV-Protection Clothing
- Primary Colour Boules Set
- Spiderman Water Blaster Backpack
- Wooden Chess Garden Game
- Avenue Ladies' Beige Night Dress
- BIC Colouring
- Clear Wine Picnic Glasses 4 Pack
- Dahlia 2L
- Disney Princess Stationery Set
- Junior Activity Counting Pad
- Kids' Sloth Camping Chair
- Ladies' Purple Waterproof Jacket
- Licensed Gift Wrap Roll
- Mini Rose 10.5cm
- Monkey Camping Head Torch
- My First Day at School Plaque
- Novelty Stationery
- Peace Lily 9CM
- Pig E Bank Learn With Me Set
- Script Kids' Experiments Journal
- Script XL Permanent Markers
- Summer Bedding Pots 2L 1
- 12ft Metal Frame Pool
- Avenue Grey Cooling Backpack
- Bestway Disney Princess 3 Ring
- Pool Bestway Pool Lounger
- Gardenline Boxwood Topiary Ball
- Grey Wooden Crate Planter
- Lacura Hair Mask
- Lacura Hot Cloth Cleanser Gift Set
- Ladies' Green 1/4 Zip-Neck Fleece
- Ladies' Pink Slipper Slides
- Large Palm Leaf Insulated Bottle
- Little Town Bubble Shooter
- Marbles & Botanicals Jigsaw
- Natural Wooden Crate Planter
- Picnic Mat game
- Pink White & Purple Bunch-OBalloons
- Rectangle Cactus Food Storage
- Rectangular Jumbo Pool
- Summer Waves Swan Ride On Float
- Tropical Candle Island Breeze
- Visage Facial Massager
- Yoga Inspiration Cards
- Crane Tube Beach Shelter
- Ladies' Canvas Pumps
- Pizza Stone with handles
- Workzone Outdoor Cable Reel 25m
- Avenue Maxi Dress
- Ladies' / Men's Performance Shorts
- Ladies' / Men's Performance Tops
- Ladies' Performance Bra
- Ladies' Performance Tights
- Ice Cube Trays
- Jumbo Pool
- Stamford Planters
- Disney Licensed Cushion
- Muslin Throw
- Outdoor Knitted Pouffe
- Polar 1/4 Zip Neck Fleece
- Bike Assembly Stand
- Harry Potter Hoody