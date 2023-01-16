Insurance company, Compare The Market has shared five things that everyone should consider when buying a new car in 2023. It’s unknown if the car market will rebound after registrations in 2022 fell.

With the backlog starting to clear of people waiting to take driving lessons, driving tests and theories which were all halted by the coronavirus pandemic, 2023 could be the year where we see a boost in new people on the road.

Advertisement

The research also covered topics such as electric cars. The result of the survey revealed that drivers from London and Plymouth are the most keen to get an electric car as their next vehicle

Julie Daniels, motor insurance expert at Comparethemarket says: “As we approach the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars in 2030, it’s not surprising that 54% of motorists are motivated to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle.

Most Popular

“However, there is a significant upfront cost of buying an electric car and installing a home charging point, which will prevent many drivers from being able to afford this option. It’s important to bear these factors in mind and consider your budget and needs carefully when considering a hybrid or fully electric vehicle.”

The research was conducted after the price comparison website surveyed 2,000 car owners across the UK, with the goal of trying to figure out five things they would first look at when buying a new car.

Advertisement

Five things people are considering when they purchase their next car

Advertisement