The moment firefighters saved a struggling and drowning dog after it crashed through ice into a freezing cold lake has gone viral. The pooch had fallen through and was trapped underneath a layer of ice.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue shared the video online of its Nelson and Colne division responding to a 999 call from its owner. The doggie found itself trapped after it ran onto the frozen Lake Burwain in Lancashire to chase a bird.

The video shines a light on the firefighter, dressed in insulated clothing, as they rush out to the water, retrieving the dog and holding it close to their chest. A rope then drags the pair back to the surface and safety.

The hero of the day can be seen swimming backstroke in the direction of the shores of the small Colne freshwater lake. As they exited the freezing cold water, ice can be seen cracking around them.

The successful rescue mission has received a lot of praise and attention on social media. Despite this, the force has pleaded for people to never risk saving an animal from icy water.

