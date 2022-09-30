Bruce Willis has become the first hollywood star to sell his image rights to a deepfake firm - allowing a ‘digital twin’ of himself to be created.

Using new technology, the Die Hard star appeared in a phone advert recently without ever being on set, after his image was transplanted on another performer.

Willis has been working with US-based deepfake firm Deepcake to make digital replicas of himself.

The 67-year-old was forced to step away from acting after he was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition of aphasia earlier this year.

Bruce Willis speaks out about deepfake ‘digital twin’

In a statement on the movie star’s website announcing the news, it read: “I liked the precision with which my character turned out.

“It’s a mini-movie in my usual action-comedy genre. For me it is a great opportunity to go back in time.

“With the advent of modern technology, even when I was on another continent, I was able to communicate, work and participate in filming,” he continues.

“It is a very new and interesting experience and I thank our team!”

Willis is the second performer in as many weeks to sell themselves over to an AI company after James Earl Jones did something similar last week.

The Star Wars actor signed his voice over to a Ukrainian company as a way to keep the voice of Darth Vader alive after retirement.

What is aphasia? The degenerative brain condition Bruce Willis was diagnosed with

Aphasia is a brain condition that negatively affects a person and causes difficulty with language or speech.

According to the NHS, aphasia can make people struggle with reading, speaking, listening and writing.

In a statement announcing Bruce Willis’ health news earlier in 2022, his family posted: “We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and recently has been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”