Deliciously daring pancakes you can make at home

It's not hard to make pancakes, and here are some delicious recipes that look as good as they are likely to taste, for Shrove Tuesday.

See how simple it is to conjure up different pancake creations, then enjoy sitting down and eating them with family or friends - or savour them by yourself. These colourful recipes are from Dr Oetker:

Flourless Rainbow pancakes

Ingredients:

For the pancakes:

2 bananas

2 medium eggs

10ml Madagascan Vanilla Extract

100ml milk

150g oats

10g baking powder

To colour the pancakes:

Dr. Oetker red food colouring gel

Dr. Oetker blue food colouring gel

Dr. Oetker yellow food colouring gel

Dr. Oetker green food colouring gel

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blitz together for two minutes until a smooth batter is formed.

Divide the batter between four bowls, add a few drops of a different food colour gel to each bowl and mix, then add a few more drops of colour to achieve a brighter colour. You should end up with four different coloured batters.

Place a frying pan brushed with a small amount of oil on to a medium heat. Allow the pan to heat up and pour half the red batter into one side of the pan and the remaining red batter into the other side. – you will get two pancakes out of each coloured batter - if you only have a small pan cook each pancake separately.

Allow the pancake to cook for one to two minutes until bubbles begin to form on the surface and then flip over to cook the other side. Place your cooked pancake on a baking tray lined with grease-proof and place in the oven on a very low heat to keep warm.

Repeat the above step for each colour batter, you should end up with eight pancakes. Once all the pancakes are cooked you can stack them up to create a rainbow pancake tower!

Drizzle your favourite toppings over the pancakes and enjoy!

Japanese Pancakes

Ingredients

180g self raising flour

5g baking powder

40g caster sugar

200ml milk

15ml sunflower oil

2 large eggs

2.5g Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Paste

50ml maple syrup

40g unsalted butter

To decorate:

50ml maple syrup

5g Dr. Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Paste

Method

Lightly brush a lidded non-stick frying pan and the inside edges of 2 x non-stick 3.5cm high crumpet rings with a little sunflower oil. Place the rings in pan over a low heat and fill ¾ of the way up with the batter, place the lid on and cook for 10-12 minutes or until bubbles appear on top and the edges of the batter appear to be set.

Using a pair of tongs, clasp around the side of the rings and flip the pancakes over to cook the reverse side for 2 minutes (use a spatula to aid if required).

Slip a knife around the edge of the rings to help release the pancakes. Place the pancakes in the oven or cover with foil to keep warm until the remaining batter is all used up.

Whisk the remaining Madagascan Vanilla Bean Paste with maple syrup. Top your fluffy Japanese pancakes with a knob of butter and drizzle over the maple syrup. Sprinkle with chopped toasted hazelnuts if you want to add an extra twist.

First things first, sift together the flour, bakingpPowder and caster sugar into a large mixing bowl. Pop the egg yolks in a measuring jug with the milk, 1tbsp sunflower oil and ½ tsp of Vanilla Paste and whisk together.

Place the egg whites in a mixing bowl and whisk using an electric hand whisk to stiff peaks.

Whisk the milk mixture into the dry mix until smooth. Gently fold in the egg whites a third at a time until combined.

Lightly brush a lidded non-stick frying pan and the inside edges of 2 x non-stick 3.5cm high crumpet rings with a little sunflower oil. Place the rings in pan over a low heat and fill ¾ of the way up with the batter, it is easiest to transfer the batter into a jug and pour into the rings.

Place the lid on and cook for 10-12 minutes or until bubbles appear on top and the edges of the batter appear to be set. Using a pair of tongs, clasp around the side of the rings and flip the pancakes over to cook the reverse side for 2 minutes (use a spatula to help flip the pancake if needed).

Run a knife around the edge of the rings to help release the pancakes. Pop the pancakes in the oven or cover with foil to keep warm until all your pancakes are cooked.

Mix together the maple syrup and Vanilla Paste. Top the pancakes with a knob of butter and drizzle over the maple syrup. Sprinkle with some fresh berries or some chopped nuts for some extra flavour!

Vegan Chocolate Orange Pancakes

Ingredients:

180g plain flour

Dash of salt

15g Baking Powder

10ml Dr. Oetker Valencian Orange Extract

20g ground flaxseed

270g oat milk (or other vegan milk)

150g Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate (chopped)

21g sunflower oil

15ml apple cider vinegar

Method:

In a small bowl mix together the ground flaxseed with 3 tbsps of warm water and leave to one side to form a gel. Add the flour, oat milk, cider vinegar, Dr Oetker Baking Powder, 2 tsp of Dr Oetker Valencian Orange Extract and gelled flaxseed to a blender and blend together into a perfectly smooth batter. Pour the batter into a jug or bowl and stir through half of the Dr Oetker Dark Jumbo Chocolate Chips.

Brush a non-stick frying pan with sunflower oil and pour the mixture spoonfuls at a time cooking for 1-2 minutes on each side or until puffed and golden brown on each side.

Melt the remaining chocolate in a bowl over a pan of gently simmering water or in a microwave, whisk in 1 tsp of sunflower oil and couple of drops of the Dr Oetker Valencian Orange Extract.

Serve the pancakes in a stack and drizzle over the chocolate sauce to serve. Sprinkle the orange zest over the top to garnish.