Former footballer John Fashanu and ex-Eastenders actress Patsy Palmer have been announced as the first two contestants for the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice.

The 15th season of Dancing on Ice is set to air in early 2023, with a whole host of celebrities preparing to take to the ice.

Palmer is now a DJ after a long stint as Bianca Jackson on the BBC One soap, but will soon be taking a different career path as she hits the ice.

Meanwhile, Fashanu has co-hosted Gladiators in the mid-90s and has previously appeared on Come Dine With Me for a football special since hanging up his boots.

This show has featured a number of different soap stars down the years, including Coronation Street’s Sally Dyvenor and Emmerdale’s Hayley Tamaddon.

The 50-year-old was unveiled as the first contestant during ITV’s This Morning today (October 3), having previously turned down the chance to appear on the show.

Asked why she decided to take part this year, she said: “Out of all the things that came through at that time, this was the one that I had to really think about.

“Obviously I wanted to challenge myself, get back to work, get out of my comfort zone. I just thought, I’ll just go for it! It seems a lot of fun. I do like ice skating, although I’m not a figure skater.”

“I’ve been absolutely terrified before, but I feel like the pact I made myself when I was 50, which I was this year, was that I had to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years and get out of my comfort zone.

“I don’t wanna get stuck in this thing of, “Ah I’m 50!” It’s such a weird age. This is for all the 50 year olds that think they can’t challenge themselves!”

Meanwhile Fashanu, speaking about his upcoming appearance said ““I’m so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don’t think it’ll come as a surprise to people that I’m very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it.

“And this may be one of the scariest things I’ve ever signed up for but I couldn’t be more ready for the challenge.”