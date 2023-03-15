Not only does Daisy and The Jones have a star-studded cast, it has some star studded fans, including former radio DJ Fearne Cotton. The former Radio 1 host revealed on Instagram that she and her husband Jesse Wood were loving the Prime Video series based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

The TV series is set in the 70’s and draws comparisons from the music industry at the time, most notably it has similarities to the iconic band Fleetwood Mac. The show has been praised for its stunning style, and how accurate it is to the time period it is set in.

Cotton took to Instagram to express her love for the show, but also spoke about the personal experience her husband has with the reality of being born to a rockstar in the 1970’s. Her husband, Jesse Wood, is the son of legendary musician Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stone and model Krissy Findlay.

Cotton shares how her husband related to the show, and how the couple laughed at one scene in which the main character Billy Dunne’s baby joins a party. She said Jesse was ‘quite literally that baby in the 70’s’ as she shared pictures of her father and mother in law during the rock and roll era.

The caption read: “@jessejameswood and I have been watching Daisy Jones and the Six (obvs) and were laughing during the house party scene where Billy and Camilla’s baby wakes up as Jesse was quite literally that baby in the 70’s.

“His mum Krissy actually went into labour during a house party in Malibu in 1976.Ten years ago we went to LA with his dad @ronniewood and visited the very house where the aforementioned party had taken place. It was a powerful moment to see the room where Krissy had gone into labour accompanied by Ronnies description of who was at the party and where they were sat nearby.

“During the house party scene in Daisy Jones, @sukiwaterhouse starts singing Ooh la la which freaked us both out as Ronnie wrote and sung that very song. It was a serendipitous moment and quite moving for Jesse.

“Here are some beautiful old pics of Jesse’s dad and late Mum Krissy. We have many photos of Krissy around our house so the kids can see their nanna they didn’t get to meet. Honey also has the middle name Krissy in her honour.”

The book’s author Taylor Jenkins Reid commented on the post saying: “I can’t tell you how happy this all makes me.”

How to watch Daisy Jones and The Six

Prime Video has released the first six episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six so far, with another two coming on March 17. The final two episodes of the series will be released on March 24.

If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free. If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and Sam Claflin as Billy Dunne in Daisy Jones & The Six, singing into a shared microphone (Credit: Lacey Terrell/Prime Video)

