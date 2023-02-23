Comedian Adam Hills calls out ‘woke’ description of new LEGO figures which promote inclusivity
Lego has released a new range of figures which include people with down syndrome and with missing limbs
Comedian Adam Hills has taken to social media to call out one publication’s coverage of new inclusive LEGO figures. Hills pointed out that The Telegraph originally used a headline online which described the figures, some of which have down syndrome and missing limbs’ as ‘woke’.
The new range of figures have been released by the company. Other new figures include characters who have anxiety.
Comedian Adam Hills, who was born with only one foot and has dismissed describing himself as “disabled” in the past, took to Twitter to question why the publication had referred to the figures as ‘woke on their website. He wrote “Hey @NickSquires1 I’m wondering why you’ve tied Lego’s new disabled figures into the “anti-woke” movement. Who are these “others” that think inclusivity is overly sensitive?”
Hills then shared photos of both the old and new headlines along with the tweet “Looks like Telegraph fixed it. Thank you. But we saw what you did.
American news channel FOX has also come under fire for describing the figures as ‘woke’. On his Fox radio show, host Jimmy Failla claimed that the range of new figures were for a sort of political agenda.
Failla said: “But the reason they force identity into toys is because they think identity comes with a built-in political orientation, and that’s what they’re after here. I’m not having it.”