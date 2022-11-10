Whether you’re a Christmas-time fanatic, or the festive season fills you with doubt, a study has revealed the perfect time to put your Christmas tree up. For some that could mean getting up in the attic to retrieve your trusty artificial tree, or heading out to the local Christmas tree farm with the family - here’s when is best to do so.

A recent study has discovered 62 per cent of participants believed that December is when the Christmas season ‘officially’ begins. The study additionally found that 47 per cent of households put up their decorations between the 1st - 10th of December - but is this too late?

UKShopfront , a leading installer and manufacturer of shopfronts in the UK, has analysed the last five years of Google Trends - discovering that searches for ‘Christmas decorations’ spike at the same time every year.

The results discovered a correlation in the Google Trend information, uncovering that searches always spike exactly four weeks before Christmas. This shows that many of you follow tradition, which says that your Christmas trees and decorations should always go up on the first day of Advent.

A spokesman for UKShopfront said: “With retailers and towns seemingly putting their Christmas lights on earlier each year, it can be difficult to figure out the best time to decorate. While there is no official date - and no one will chastise you for decorating a bit later than others! - we understand that Christmas enthusiasts will be keen to stay ahead of the game.

“As the data we collected has proven an ongoing, reliable trend (that searches for Christmas decorations always spike four weeks before the 25th of December), we hope it is useful for many years to come!"

The best time to put up your Christmas tree according to data

The best time to put up your Christmas tree in 2022

Whether you want to follow tradition - or you don’t want to have the only bare home on the street - the data has revealed that the perfect week to put up your decorations in 2022 is the 21st - 27th of November.

From this data, the best time to put up your decorations over the next few years will also be as follows - so save the dates now!