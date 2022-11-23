A new poll has shown that 6% of people would consider baked beans a ‘non-negotiable’ when it comes to their Christmas day dinner. The findings were compiled by online printing specialists instantprint , who asked 2,000 UK adults that celebrate Christmas about what items they consider non-negotiable when it comes to their main Christmas day meal.

The company spoke to people across the UK and found that more than 38% of Brits will be exploring ways to cut food and drink costs this Christmas, such as tightening their budget or asking their friends and relatives for a monetary contribution towards the feast.

As well as baked beans being considered a non-negotiable, the study also found that 4% of people said that tomato ketchup and chicken nuggets and gherkins were also believed to deserve a place on the ultimate Christmas dinner.

Another controversial finding in the study, northerners look away, revealed that more than 53% of the people polled do not believe gravy makes the list when it comes to creating the perfect Christmas dinner. In an even more bizarre turn of events 60% of them said they would omit pigs in blankets.

Almost 10% of the UK consumers who were asked would happily feast on salad as part of their Christmas day meal. A salad that doesn’t have prawns and sauce.

Unconventional (and stressful, we’re still not over the gravy) menu choices aside, it appears that Brits relish tradition when it comes to the rest of their Christmas feast, with the humble roast potato being voted the number one food item by 65% of the people polled.

Whether you’re partial to baked beans or a gravy fiend the nation is no doubt eager to tuck into as part of their Christmas day meal. So, what is the ‘ultimate festive dinner’ and how much does it cost? Here’s a full breakdown.

How much will Christmas dinner cost in 2022

Instantprint also used the poll to find out what the nation’s ultimate christmas dinner looks like and found that it consists of: roast potatoes (65%), turkey (48%), gravy (47%), sprouts (45%), stuffing (45%), carrots (40%), pigs in blankets (40%), Yorkshire puddings (39%), parsnips (38%), and cranberry sauce (27%).

The company went away to each of the biggest supermarkets in the UK to discover the average cost of the ‘ultimate festive dinner’ for a family of four, including a box of crackers and a Christmas pud, will set consumers back £34. Here is a breakdown of how much the feast will set you back at the biggest supermarkets across the UK: