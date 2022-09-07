A representative for American actor Chris Pine has finally responded over a video that appeared to suggest that former One Direction star Harry Styles spat on him during the premiere of the Don’t Worry Darling film.

The clip went viral that showed Pine and the audience clapping as the Watermelon Sugar crooner approached his seat to sit next to Pine.

Some fans were under the impression that Styles spat in the lap of Pine as he turned to take his seat.

When the incident occured, Pine also instantly stopped clapping.

But, just days after the clip began to make the rounds, a rep for Pine denied the rumour and called it a ‘complete fabrication’.

In a statement for Variety, the rep said: “This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The event was surrounded by numerous journalists with multiple cameras aimed at the cast, which includes the likes of Florence Pugh and more.

One fan pointed out the fact that the timing of Styles coming over, Pine had discovered sunglasses in his lap which could point to the reason his facial expression changed and why he suddenly stopped his applause.

The whole movie has been surrounded by drama, mostly surrounding Pugh, who recently starred in the Marvel film Black Widow.

It’s reported that she is friends with Jason Sudeikis, who is the ex-partner of Olivia Wilde, who is directing the upcoming film.

Shia LaBeouf was also initially cast to portray the role taken up by Styles. Speaking to Variety, Wilde said “His process was not confuctive to the ethos that I demand in my productions”.