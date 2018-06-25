WW1 Private to be remembered

He was a grocer’s son who cut short his studies to join the war effort, but never returned home to his parents.

Private Archibald James Shanks Morrison from Whithorn in Wigtonshire was among the fallen of the First World War whose name, until now, was missing from the University of Glasgow’s Roll of Honour.

Archibald was the son of a grocer who matriculated in 1916 aged 17. He studied for one year of a BSc programme but cut short his studies to serve in the King’s Own Scottish Borderers as a Private. He was sadly killed in action on May 23, 1918 and his memorial is in Tannay British Cemetery in Thiennes, in Northern France.

Researchers at the University identified 19 additional names by using digital resources and confirmed their connection to the University using student records held by the University of Glasgow Archives.

Now, 100 years after the war, their names will be carved in stone alongside those of the men and women already remembered in the University Memorial Chapel, and their families invited to memorial services on Remembrance Sunday, on November 11, 2018.

Katie McDonald, Researcher with the College of Arts, University of Glasgow, said: “We are still piecing together the stories behind the names of the fallen and ask anyone who has any information about them and any pictures of them to get in touch.

If you have any information call 0141 330 5419 or email: chaplaincy@glasgow.ac.uk.